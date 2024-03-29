President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians who have misgivings on his administration to wait till the next election to remove him

The president sent this message on Thursday, March 28, during his dinner talk with traditional and religious leaders in Abuja

Tinubu who sees Nigerian as a beautiful land, urged the clerics and monarch to pray for the country and speak well of it always

Abuja - President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has spoken on the constitutional means to remove elected leaders from power, including himself.

According to President Tinubu during Ramadan Iftar with traditional rulers and religious leaders at the State House on Thursday, March 28, in Abuja, it is through elections.

Tinubu advised Nigerians to wait till next general polls to remove him from power (Source: @officialABAT/X)

Source: Facebook

He noted:

''Yes, this leader is bad, fine. Wait until the next election to change him, but do not condemn your country. Do not curse Nigeria. This is a beautiful land."

The president made this submission when he urged both traditional and religious leaders to refrain from vilifying the country in their sermons.

The president who turned 72 years on Friday, March 29, assured Nigerians that his government is poised to turn the country's current challenges into prosperity.

Tinubu in Closed-Door Meeting With Leaders of CAN, Details Emerge

Earlier, Tinubu held an important meeting with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the State House, Abuja, on Monday, January 22.

The meeting marked the first meeting of the year between the president and the Christian organization.

This meeting also came a few days after the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN), met with Tinubu, commending his economic policies and advocating for the deployment of all resources to combat threats to national security.

Source: Legit.ng