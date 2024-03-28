Reno Omokri has said the Labour Party's election which produced Julius Abure as the national chairman is "a kangaroo primary"

Omokri alleged that Messrs Peter Obi and Abure are "playing God" ahead of Nigeria's next presidential election in 2027

The prominent public commentator said Obi ought to "fight" for his party's presidential ticket — and should not have been gifted on a silver platter

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, on Thursday, March 28, berated Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) for reserving its 2027 presidential ticket for the former Anambra state governor.

Omokri criticised the LP's controversial national convention which returned Barrister Julius Abure as national chairman. The diaspora-based social media personality described the convention as "a kangaroo primary".

He accused Obi and Abure of scheming for the LP's ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Omokri wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Why will the Labour Party reserve its 2027 Presidential ticket for Peter Obi? In a democracy? When you have not even had a Presidential primary?

"They went and had a kangaroo primary near Peter Obi's hometown, riddled with vote buying to ensure Obi's lackey won. The same vote buying that Obi accused the PDP of? And we have an INEC? Would they sit back and watch this brigandage and anti-democratic practices? Primary that was rejected by the Nigerian Labour Congress, which founded the Labour Party? And this is the party that wants to save our democracy?"

Omokri asks Obi to "fight" for ticket

Furthermore, Omokri said, ideally, Obi should "fight" for his party's presidential ticket.

He added:

"Even the APC and the PDP that have both tasted power have never reserved their Presidential ticket for an incumbent President. Obasanjo had to fight tooth and nail to win the 2003 PDP Presidential primary, as did Jonathan in 2014, and Buhari in 2018.

"Obi and Abure are already scheming for the ticket in 2024 and playing God. Do we even know who will be alive in 2027? Such a thing would not even happen in a dictatorship. A dictator will still pretend to play by the rules. What a sham. What a shame!"

LP BoT takes over party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the LP Board of Trustees (BoT) said it has stepped in to steer the affairs of the party.

The BoT's decision follows the expiration of the tenure in office of the immediate past national working committee (NWC) led by Abure.

