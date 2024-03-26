President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Major-General Adamu Garba Laka as the new national coordinator of the counter-terrorism unit

According to a statement from the office of the presidency, General Laka will work under Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser

General Laka is said to have gathered experience from far and wide, worked at Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone under the United Nation

Aso-Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Major-General Adamu Garba Laka as the new national counter-terrorism national coordinator.

According to a statement from the office of his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Major-General Laka, will serve at the office of the national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Tinubu approved the appointment of Major-General Adamu Garba Laka Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The statement, which was shared in a tweet by Dada Olusegun, the special adviser to the president on social media, General Laka, had served in different capacities in North-East Nigeria.

The general was said to be known for deploying tactical means to degrade the Boko Haram terrorist groups in the northeast.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Who is Major-General Adamu Garba Laka?

He had served in Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo under the United Nations and was a team member of the Nigerian contingent in the US AFRICOM exercise in Senegal.

The statement partly read:

"He holds a Master's Degree in National Security from the National Defence University, Pakistan, and International Affairs and Strategic Studies, Nigerian Defence Academy."

President Tinubu was said to look forward to General Laka bringing his vast experience to play a critical role in effectively halting the security threats through proactive, pre-emptive and diligent counter-terrorism coordination.

The appointment of Major-General was announced on Tuesday, March 26, barely 24 hours after the presidency denied paying ransom for the release of the kidnapped Kaduna students.

DHQ speaks on rescue of Kaduna schoolchildren

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Defence Headquarters has said it rescued 137 persons who were kidnapped at the Kuriga community in Chikun LGA of Kaduna state earlier this month.

According to the military authority, the schoolchildren who were kidnapped in Kaduna were rescued in Zamfara state.

The army maintained that the rescue operation was done in conjunction with other sister security agencies.

Source: Legit.ng