President Bol Tinubu has declared that those engaged in kidnapping are terrorists and they would be treated as such

Tinubu maintained that the kidnappers were cowards who could not confront the might of the Nigerian Armed Forces

The president made the comment while hosting members of the judiciary at a dinner led by the chief justice of the federation, Justice Olukayode Arowoola

Aso-Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has denounced the heinous atrocities committed by kidnappers across the country, stressing that anyone involved in such disgusting crimes must be regarded as terrorists.

The President made the announcement on Tuesday, March 26, during a Ramadan meal with members of the Federal Judiciary, chaired by Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Tinubu declares bandits, kidnappers as terrorists Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga

Source: Twitter

In a statement released on Tuesday by Presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, the President reaffirmed the government's determination to eradicate banditry, saying those who resort to kidnapping children are cowards incapable of confronting the might of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The statement was subsequently shared in a tweet by President Tinubu's special assistant on public engagement, Fredrick Nwabufo.

President Tinubu's statement partly reads:

''We must treat kidnappers as terrorists. They are cowardly. They have been degraded. They look for soft targets. They go to schools, kidnap children, and cause disaffection. We must treat them equally as terrorists in order to get rid of them, and I promise you we will get rid of them."

Present at the dinner were two former chief justices of the country, Justice Mahmud Mohammed and Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The president also vowed that his administration would continue to implement the necessary changes to bring about positive reform, particularly in the welfare and working conditions of the judicial officers.

Source: Legit.ng