The Defence Headquarters said 17 personnel including the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 12 personnel of the battalion were killed in Okuama community in Delta state during a peace mission on March 14, 2024

The remains of the 17 military personnel, have arrived at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, for burial on Wednesday, March 27

President Tinubu accompanied by some top government officials and some state governors pay their last respects to slain soldiers

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived at the burial ceremony of the 17 soldiers who were murdered in Delta state while on a peace mission.

Tinubu pays last respect to the fallen heroes. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, The Nigerian Army

The president, who arrived the venue exactly 4:10 pm, was accompanied by the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

As reported by Daily Trust, state governors on his entourage include: Abba Yusuf (Kano), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Usman Ododo (Kogi), Hope Uzodinma (Imo) and their Bayelsa State counterpart, Duoye Diri.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser of Information and Strategy to President Tinubu earlier confirmed the President’s attendance in a tweet shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956.

Onanuga said It is the first time in the last ten years that a Nigerian President will attend the burial of slain soldiers.

He said the incumbent presidents did not attend the two other burials in 2021 and 2018.

Onanuga tweeted:

"It is the first time in the last ten years that a Nigerian President will attend such a solemn event, in honour of our men of gallantry and valour. Two other burials in 2021 and 2018 were not graced by the incumbent. We told you then that @officialABAT cares. He is demonstrating it yet again.”

Watch the video of Tinubu's arrival:

