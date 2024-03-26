The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state received good news about its chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, on Tuesday, March 26

According to a statement by Aziegbemi's family, the Edo PDP chairman has been released from captivity after 11 days

In the said statement the family expressed immense gratitude to all who were of support to them during Aziegbemi's captivity and revealed that he was released unhurt

Edo, Benin City - The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, Tony Aziegbemi, has been released from captivity.

Aziegbemi was kidnapped at the GRA area of Benin City, Edo state, while returning from a meeting with Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo on Friday, March 15.

The kidnappers contacted Aziegbemi's family to demand the sum of N500 million as ransom.

The Cable reports that after his release in the early hours of Tuesday, March 26, Aziegbemi reunited with his family.

A relative of the Edo PDP chairman, Clem Aziegbemi, on behalf of the family, said the politician was released unhurt, according to NAN.

In his statement, the relative revealed:

“As a member of the Aziegbemi family, we say thank you all for your great show of love and solidarity with us all through the period of the abduction of our beloved son, brother, cousin, and leader, Dr Tony Aziegbemi.

“Thank you, all… We are most grateful for all your valuable contributions through prayers and steadfastness. God bless.”

Police give update on Aziegbemi's kidnap

Recall that the police had denied claims spreading on social media about the release of Aziegbemi by his abductors. State Commissioner of Police Funsho Adegboye clarified over the phone that no such event had occurred.

However, he assured that updates on the situation regarding the kidnapping of the PDP leader will be communicated to the media and the public as they unfold.

Edo 2024: APC candidate selects ex-PDP leader as deputy

In another report, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the gubernatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming Edo guber, had chosen Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, a former high-ranking member of the PDP, as his running mate. #

The decision was reached during a meeting held in Abuja.

Over 30 APC leaders from Edo South senatorial district, former gubernatorial contenders, and key stakeholders from the same region voiced their support for Ogbeide-Ihama.

