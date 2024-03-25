Kidnappers are requesting a ransom of N500 million to release Tony Aziegbemi, the abducted Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State

Aziegbemi was taken on March 15 around 11 pm while on Idaro Street, off Country Home Road, Benin, Edo State

Reports indicate he was leaving a meeting at the Government House and heading home in his vehicle when he was intercepted and abducted

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Benin, Edo - The police have denied claims spreading on social media about the release of Tony Aziegbemi, the Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), by his abductors.

State Commissioner of Police Funsho Adegboye clarified over the phone that no such event has occurred.

The abductors have demanded N500 million for the release of Tony Aziegbemi. Photo Credit: Esanradio/tv

Source: Facebook

However, he assured that updates on the situation regarding the kidnapping of the PDP leader will be communicated to the media and the public as they unfold.

As reported by AIT, he expressed hope that the victim will soon regain freedom from his kidnappers as police operatives are working round the clock to ensure that he returns to his family safely.

In other developments, additional media outlets shared updates stating that the Edo PDP Chairman was released from captivity last night.

Aziegbemi was abducted on March 16 while returning home after an event at the Government House in Benin City.

Kidnappers demand N500m ransome

A source within the family, requesting anonymity, informed reporters on Sunday that the kidnappers had made contact with the family, demanding a ransom of N500 million.

The source revealed that the abductors reached out to the family on Friday.

As quoted by Punch, the source said:

“The kidnappers have contacted the family of Tony Aziegbemi and they have demanded N500m ransom.

“I can’t say what the family members are doing to raise the money or if the party, the PDP is doing anything to assist them.”

When reached for comment, Chidi Nwabuzor, the spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, stated that the police did not know the ransom request.

He said:

“I am not aware of any ransom demand. I can only confirm What I am aware of.”

Court refuses to stop Shaibu’s impeachment, gives fresh order

In another development, the Edo State's Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu, received a court order to affix legal documents to the gates of Governor Godwin Obaseki's residence and the State House of Assembly.

This action came as Justice James Omotosho denied Shaibu's plea to halt the impeachment process against him.

Justice Omotosho pointed out that Shaibu failed to properly serve the key figures involved in the impeachment proceedings with the necessary legal summons, as mandated by law.

Source: Legit.ng