The Kwara state police command has confirmed the death of a young boy identified as Usman Abubakar

The police spokeswoman, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, said Usman slumped during physical combat with Omotosho Jimoh

Ejire-Adeyemi disclosed that the tragic incident happened at the Oke-suna area in Ilorin, the state capital

Ilorin, Kwara state - A young boy identified as Usman Abubakar of Isale Koko, Ojagbooro lost his life during a fight with Omotosho Jimoh of Elekoyangan area, Oke-suna, Ilorin in Kwara state.

The state police spokeswoman, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the deceased slumped during physical combat with Jimoh over a minor issue.

Police react as boy slumps, dies in Kwara

Ejire-Adeyemi said the deceased’s father, Adebayo Ahmed, reported the incident to the police on Tuesday, March 20, 2024.

“The two of them engaged in hand-to-hand combat over a minor issue. Tragically, during the altercation, Usman Abubakar slumped and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.”

As reported by Daily Trust, the police PRO said the incident was a case of culpable homicide.

She added that said the suspect, (Omotosho Jimoh) fled after the sad incident and has been at large.

According to Ejire-Adeyemi, the deceased’s family had declined to release the body for autopsy, insisting on burial according to Islamic rites.

She disclosed that the police initiated a preliminary investigation into the matter and that further updates on this case will be communicated as the investigation progresses,”

“Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect and ascertain the full circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident."

