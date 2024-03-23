Despite his political affiliation, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom reiterated that he would continue to collaborate with the central government

He stated this recently while receiving defectors from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

He emphasised the importance of political attitudes sustaining this effective partnership with the central government

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - Governor Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State recently revealed his decision to avoid a political confrontation with President Bola Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leader.

Despite their differing party affiliations, Governor Emo emphasised unity during a gathering where numerous individuals from opposition parties, including the APC, Young Progressives Party (YPP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), officially joined the PDP.

The Governor cautioned new members against bringing negativity into the party, particularly through disrespectful behaviour towards political figures.

Addressing a diverse audience at the Ibom Hall ground in Uyo, Governor Emo urged leaders and members of opposing parties to cooperate with the State government and foster a harmonious relationship between the State and the Federal Government.

I will never work against central govt, says Gov Eno

He pledged that he would never work against the central government, as it would only strain the relationship between the state and the centre, which provides monthly funds for its development.

He emphasised that such competition would create conflict with the Federal Government, leading to a wasteful use of resources that could hinder the state's development and the well-being of its people, as outlined in his administration's 'Arise Agenda'.

As quoted by Leadership, the governor said:

“I cannot fight President Tinubu, we cannot fight the centre. We have only one President of Nigeria and we must not attack or insult him. We will not use Akwa Ibom’s money to fight the centre because if you fight the centre, the centre can no longer hold.

“You can’t fight the person that gives you money and resources and expect him to continue to give you. If we use Akwa Ibom money to create trouble with the centre, and use it to be traveling to Abuja every day, it is the people that will suffer.”

Gov Eno releases monthly scorecard

The governor emphasised that during his tenure of the past 10 months, resources from the central government have been efficiently utilised to improve physical infrastructure like roads, enhance social services such as education, healthcare, pension payments for retired civil servants, and support the elderly.

He stressed that political sentiments should maintain this productive collaboration with the central government.

Consequently, he encouraged the returnees to integrate into the PDP party as valued participants, instructing the State PDP Chairman to guarantee fair treatment and inclusion.

