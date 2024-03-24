Ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State slated for September 2024, the Edo Obidient Movement, a non-political group, has announced its departure from the Labour Party (LP) and distanced itself from the party's candidate, Olumide Akpata.

The Edo Obidient Movement clarifies that its alliance with LP during the 2023 general elections was solely based on the backing of the party's presidential nominee, Peter Obi.

The Obidient movement in Edo said they would soon announce their preferred candidate for the 2024 polls. Photo Credit: Olumide Akpata

Source: Twitter

During the previous general elections, the movement emerged as one of the numerous support factions for Obi, drawn to his credentials and track record in public service. However, their stance has shifted significantly.

Speaking to reporters at the NUJ Secretariat in Benin City, the capital of Edo State, the group's spokesperson, Ikhuenbor Figo, asserted on Saturday, March 23, that the LP has not lived up to expectations as an alternative to the two dominant political parties in Nigeria.

The group expressed dissatisfaction with the Edo LP primary election process, issuing a vote of no confidence.

It accused leaders at various levels—from the national and state working committees to local government area and ward executives—of engaging in what they termed shameful and unpatriotic conduct before, during, and after the primary election.

He said:

“We completely disassociate ourselves from the Labour Party and its candidate for the Edo 2024 governorship campaign, street rallies, and fitness walk.”

Edo 2024: Obidients to announce preferred candidate soon

The Obidient Movement has urged Obi to reform the leadership of the LP ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

Figo said:

“While assuring his excellency Mister Peter Obi of our continuous support for him, we advise that he provides leadership in the Labour Party and do a thorough review of the party leadership and purge themselves of all contaminating symptoms ahead of the 2027 general election.”

They announced plans to reveal the political party and candidate they will support for the upcoming Edo governorship election within the next few weeks.

Source: Legit.ng