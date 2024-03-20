BREAKING: Tension as NLC Shuts Labour Party Secretariat, Details Emerge
FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has shut down activities at the secretariat of the Labour Party (LP), demanding the sack of the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.
The NLC members are protesting against the Labour Party’s national convention planned for the end of this month.
Abure was accused of planning to hold a “secret” convention without the input of major stakeholders, The Nation reported.
The workers accused Abure of planning to destroy the Labour Party.
