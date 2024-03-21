Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai recently visited the Social Democratic Party (SDP) headquarters in Abuja.

El-Rufai, a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was filmed meeting with SDP's national chairman, Shehu Musa Gabam, sparking speculation on social media.

However, El-Rufai's spokesperson clarified that the visit had a different purpose than what was assumed by online commentators.

FCT, Abuja — Nasir El-Rufai, the ex-governor of Kaduna State, visited the Abuja National Secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Wednesday, March 20.

According to reports, El-Rufai consulted with Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, the party's National Chairman.

The ex-Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, affiliated with the All Progressives Congress, APC, was identified as a key member.

A source stated that Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam referred to El-Rufa’i as a political ally with a strong political background and emphasised the importance of having transformative leaders like him in Nigeria.

The source, as quoted by The Nigerian Tribune, said:

‘’it’s time for all stakeholders in the country to put aside ethnic, regional and political differences to move the country forward more especially at this period when the country is facing serious challenges ranging from hunger, insecurity, joblessness, kidnapping, inflation among others.”

The report suggests that Mallam El-Rufai was warmly welcomed by the National Working Committee (NWC) or party members.

It's worth noting that El-Rufai has been engaging in consultation meetings with prominent politicians from various political affiliations lately.

This development further sparks speculations about El-Rufai's interest in the presidential seat of Nigeria in 2027.

El-Rufai's spokesperson reacts

Meanwhile, Muyiwa Adekeye, the spokesperson for the ex-governor, debunked the speculation in a lengthy statement released on Thursday, March 21, via his social media handle.

He wrote partly:

"I consider the most recent speculations about Malam Nasir @elrufai as reflecting an unhealthy obsession with politics.

"People have personal histories and relationships that predate political affiliations. It cannot be a hallmark of civilisation to have friends from within only your political party.

"When people visit each other or mingle across party lines, it is because human relationships exist, distinct from the political or the partisan."

He also reiterated that his boss remains a senior member of the APC and revealed that El-Rufai was one of the signatories to the party's merger document when it was created in 2014.

Adekeye said:

"Malam Nasir @elrufai is a senior member of the APC, one of the signatories to its merger documents, and a significant contributor to the party’s demonstrated viability."

NSA Nuhu Ribadu visits El-Rufai at his Residence

Meanwhile, the national security adviser Nuhu Ribadu recently visited former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai.

This visit coincided with rumours suggesting El-Rufai's potential departure from the APC, although the reasons remain undisclosed.

Various Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the images to express their thoughts on this significant development in Nigeria's political landscape.

