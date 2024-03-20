EFCC officials have arrested one Kayode Cole for issuing a death threat against the chairman of the commission, Ola Olukoyede

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested one Kayode Cole for making online comments predicting the anti-graft agency boss, Ola Olukoyede's death.

Legit.ng learnt that the arrest was effected on Monday, March 18, 2024, at Lugbe, Abuja.

In a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, March 20, the EFCC said Cole made the death threat through his Instagram page handle: “1billionsecretss” while commenting on a story posted by a popular Instagram blogger, Instablog9ja on February 1, 2024.

Instablog9ja had posted a story with the caption:

“A Religious Sect Is Laundering Money for Terrorists. We Traced N7 Billion Fraud Proceeds to another Religious Group - EFCC Chairman”.

Reacting in the comment section of Instablog9ja, Cole stated that the EFCC chairman will be dead in six months.

He wrote:

“He will be dead in six months. This man will be dead in 6 months remember I said it."

'I'm just chasing clout': Kayode Cole

Meanwhile, the EFCC said in the course of interrogation, Cole said he was just “chasing clout.”

He will be handed over to the appropriate authority for further investigation and prosecution.

See some reactions on X to the update below:

Hayat Abubakar wrote:

"Omo this one don carry wahala oo."

@Dele93748586 said:

"Clout chaser kee u dia."

Michael Ben commented:

"Good one… kudos to EFCC."

