The leadership of a rival camp in the Labour Party has condemned the picketing of the national headquarters of the party in Abuja on Wednesday, March 20, by the members of the NLC

On Wednesday, March 20, NLC members loyal to Comrade Joe Ajaero gathered around the Labour Party's main office in Abuja and demanded the sack of the party's chairman, Julius Abure, whom they accused of financial impropriety

Legit.ng reports that the Abure and Pa Lamidi Apapa camps have disagreed over the party leadership, but seem to be on the same page on the issue of NLC picketing the party headquarters

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Arabambi Abayomi, a factional spokesperson of the opposition party, the Labour Party (LP), has demanded the immediate arrest of Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Abayomi accused Ajaero of “attempted assassination of our democratically-elected administration”.

Rival LP leader condemns NLC's picketing of party's headquarters. Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

The LP's national publicity secretary spoke against the backdrop of the internal crisis rocking the opposition party and its current animosity with its estranged partners, the NLC.

Abayomi criticised the Ajaero-led NLC. He said even though his camp is not on good terms with Abure, Ajaero has been trespassing lately.

He said while speaking on Channels Television:

“We demand for (sic) the immediate arrest of Joe Ajaero, for his attempted assassination of our democratically-elected administration. Because those of us in that party, even if we have squabbles, I insist, it is beyond NLC. NLC should stay out.

“If you want to run for president, it shouldn’t be by appointing his puppet there (so that) he can have his way.

“It is about leadership issues, and we always want to write our name in gold that in our time, we were able to resolve issues.”

Watch Abayomi's interview below:

Legit.ng reports that on Wednesday, March 20, members of the NLC picketed the national secretariat of the LP in Abuja, while calling for the postponement of the party’s convention.

The NLC also called for the resignation of Julius Abure as national chairman of the party.

Read more NLC news:

LP launches scathing attack on NLC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the LP described the protest by the NLC at its national headquarters as a criminal act.

In a statement signed by Obiora Ifoh, its factional national spokesperson, the LP said the protesting members of the NLC unlawfully broke into its national headquarters and caused “colossal destruction of properties”.

Source: Legit.ng