The Labour Party has faulted the nationwide picketing of its party offices by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

The LP accused the NLC of partisanship, criminality, and “colossal destruction of properties”

Legit.ng had reported how NLC members stormed LP secretariats across the country to protest the party’s national convention planned for March 27

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) on Wednesday, March 20, described the protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that happened at its national headquarters as a criminal act.

In a statement signed by Obiora Ifoh, its national spokesperson, the LP said the protesting members of a faction of the NLC unlawfully broke into its national headquarters and caused “colossal destruction of properties”.

It said it is reviewing the NLC’s protest which it called “criminal actions”, to take legal actions.

According to the LP, the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, is greedy and his “inordinate ambition” has “pushed him into losing every sense of discretion and decency in his recent conducts”.

The LP said Ajaero’s continuous claim that NLC owns the Labour Party is not in any way supported by either the electoral act or the Nigerian constitution.

The statement by the LP partly reads:

“For his (Ajaero) information, a political party is owned by those who are card-carrying or financial members of the party.

“We are aware that more than 90 percent of the members of the NLC have not met this condition and therefore cannot claim to be the owners of the party. The constitution also provides that no organisation can own any other organisation. The NLC as an organisation can therefore not claim the ownership of the Labour Party.”

Furthermore, the LP accused the Ajaero-led NLC of being politicised.

The LP’s statement added:

“It has left its primary responsibilities of defending Nigerian workers and has delved deeply into partisan politics and this is a bad omen for the working community.”

