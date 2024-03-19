The leadership of the ruling APC has expressed concern over Nyesom Wike's actions in the FCT

They maintained that the recent appointments of the FCT minister might lead to APC's grave loss in 2027 at the territory

The aggrieved APC chieftains in the territory urged President Tinubu to caution Wike as he gave top appointments to Rivers PDP chieftains in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the All Progressives Congress in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Monday, March 18, protested the recent appointments by the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

As reported by The Punch, the aggrieved APC leaders said Wike is obsessed with engaging his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyalists at the expense of their members.

The FCT party chieftains, who vented their frustration at a media parley held at the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Abuja, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to caution the former governor of Rivers state before he destroyed his political structure in the nation’s capital.

Wike had come under heavy fire over his choice of appointments since he assumed office.

Recall that Wike appointed Hon. Chidi Amadi as his Chief of Staff. The minister stated that this appointment aims to improve the overall performance and productivity of the FCT Administration.

Also, President Tinubu appointed Felix Amaechi Obuah as coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council; among others. These appointments have continued to irk APC members, especially indigenes of the FCT.

Addressing newsmen on Monday, an APC chieftain in the FCT, Abdulwahab Ekekhide, described the appointments as lopsided in utter disregard for FCT members of the party who contributed to the electoral victory of the president.

Ekekhide said:

“We call on Mr. President to caution the minister. Let him start empowering the party or else, the APC will struggle to get two percent and the President may lose the next area councils election in 2027 if the situation remains this way.”

Wike speaks on dumping PDP for APC

In another development, Wike responded to rumours about his supposed switch to the ruling APC.

He clarified that while he may not actively participate in PDP events or campaigning for off-cycle elections, he remains a member of the main opposition party.

Despite disagreements with figures like Atiku Abubakar, he stood by his support for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election and stood by his choices without remorse.

