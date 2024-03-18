Dr Dennis Otuaro is the new leader and interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP)

Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) handed over to Otuaro after President Tinubu confirmed his appointment last Thursday

The transfer of power took place in a brief ceremony held at the PAP office in Abuja on Monday, March 18, 2024

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - On Monday, March 18, Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) handed over the leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) to Dr. Dennis Otuaro, after a largely productive 18-month stewardship.

Ita Henshaw, the technical assistant to Gen. Ndiomu, the former interim administrator, handed over the reins to Otuaro in Abuja, on Monday, March 18. Photo credit: PAP Office

Source: Facebook

This came after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Otuaro on Thrusday, March 14, as the new administrator of the amnesty programme. Otauro’s appointment was announced in a statement signed by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

He replaces the Interim Administrator of the PAP, Gen. Ndiomu, who was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari on September 15, 2022.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Ita Henshaw, technical assistant to the former interim administrator handed over the notes to Otuaro in a brief ceremony at the PAP office in Abuja on Monday.

In his breif remarks, Otuaro assured that he will not betray the trust reposed in him by President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

He noted that his mission in the PAP's office is to render quality service to the Niger region and the nation. He stressed that there would be no room for failure.

Otuaro urged the members of staff to be focused and give him the requisite cooperation to move the office forward. He also assured that he is not in the amnesty office to pursue personal gains even as he urged the members of staff to embrace his principle.

“I need everybody’s cooperation here to take this programme to greatness. My appeal here is as from today we should back the crowd and face the job. I need everyone’s cooperation so we don’t disappoint the President, the NSA, the people of the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.

“I believe in this country. Everything about me is in this country and it is also in the Niger Delta.

“We will streamline whatever that we know that is giving us the load to provide excuses, we must streamline some things and we’ll work together," he stated.

Meanwhile, much is expected from Otuaro, given the giant footprints left by Ndiomu. Interestingly, Niger Delta youths, who are the beneficiaries of the programme, will be expecting Otuaro to raise the bar further to address the issues in the region, as it concerns the PAP and the struggle to better the lives of the people in the region.

From the resuscitation and training of type-rated as pilots & aircraft maintenance engineers, to the Presidential Amnesty Cooperative Scheme, and sustained scholarships, as well as many other flagship initiatives, Ndiomu's contribution to the improvement of the lives of PAP beneficiaries remain indelible.

What you should know about PAP as Ndiomu hands over baton

The Presidential Amnesty Programme was initiated and signed into law in 2009, to stem youth restiveness, agitation, and ruination of oil processing infrastructure in Nigeria's oil-rich Niger Delta region. The mandate was to Disarm, Demobilize and Reintegrate ex-agitators back into society.

Niger Delta delegates urged to prioritise the amnesty reforms

Legit.ng reported earlier that the federal government led by PresidentTinubu, through the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), headed by Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd), expressed serious concern over the poor performance of delegates under its Scholarship Scheme across various higher institutions of learning.

Gen. Ndiomu, PAP interim administrator, represented by Wilfred Musa, Head of Reintegration in the amnesty office, made this disclosure at an interactive meeting with stakeholders and PAP third Phase delegates over the weekend in Benin, Edo state.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, March 10, Ndiomu noted that the whole essence of the interactive meeting was to bring members of the Third Phase up to speed with the vision and mission of the current PAP leadership.

Source: Legit.ng