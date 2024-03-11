Prominent Nigerian entrepreneur, Atedo Peterside, has expressed his dismay over comments made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the funeral of the late CEO of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe

Legit.ng reports that the funeral, held in Rivers state, followed the death of Wigwe, his wife, son, and others in a helicopter crash in the United States in February

In a post on his X page, Peterside recounted that Akpabio began his address by lamenting that Peter Obi received a better reception than himself

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance issues in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Atedo Peterside, the founder of Anap Foundation, has said he considers the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio's comments at the Herbert Wigwe family funeral in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, to be in poor taste.

Peterside criticised Akpabio for lamenting that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, received greater applause than he (Akpabio) got.

Atedo Peterside slams Godswill Akpabio over speech at Herbert Wigwe’s funeral. Photo credits: @AtedoPeterside, @PeterObi, @Chubalus16

The investment banker said that Akpabio told the audience to join him in consoling the widow who was lying in one of the three caskets in front of him. Peterside was not impressed by the supposed jokes by the Nigerian No.3 citizen.

The Anap Foundation proprietor said via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, March 11:

For the record, I was among those who found the Senate President's comments at the Wigwe Family Funeral in PH to be in poor taste. He began by lamenting that @PeterObi received greater applause than he (Akpabio) got & later told us to join him in consoling the widow who was lying in one of the 3 caskets in front of him. Jokes ? Political jibes at a solemn Combined Funeral? Methinks that was self-centred and totally insensitive.

Source: Legit.ng