Nigerian lawyers have expressed concern over calls for the resignation of INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and have urged the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to intervene

The lawyers made this call while reacting to the claims that "Prof. "Yakubu engaged in corrupt practices and accepted bribes" during the 2023 general elections

They maintained that the move was being championed by United Nigeria in Diaspora (UND), a group they described as a "faceless croup without any means of identification or address"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Lawyers in Nigeria have passed a vote of confidence on the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

For declaring Tinubu, the winner of the 2023 presidential election, a group has called for the sack and resignation of INEC chairman. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

This came on the heels of calls for his sack and resignation following the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

Recall that Yakubu came under heavy criticism for declaring Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Critics also claimed Yakubu sabotaged the system to allow the results to be changed in favour of Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate. Reacting, INEC said any system failure was only a technical glitch.

Reacting, the lawyers said it is uncalled for some persons to be mischievous to put out allegations they cannot substantiate, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

The lawyers under the aegis of Consortium of Nigerian Lawyers (CNL), in a petition addressed to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Rt Hon Rishi Sunak, said the malicious claims of bribery and corruption were propagated by faceless individuals and they must be dealt with.

However, the petitioners urged the British High Commissioner in Nigeria to engage the relevant Nigerian authorities to investigate and bring to book those spreading false information about the INEC boss.

The petition reads in part:

“The recent protest organided against Mallam Yakubu by the United Nigeria in Diaspora (UND) a faceless Group without any means of identification or address and the call for Prof. Mahmood’s resignation is deeply concerning.

“We call upon your office, in collaboration with the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, to intervene in this matter and seek clarification on the allegations made against Mallam Yakubu.”

Did INEC chair regrets declaring Tinubu winner of 2023 election?

Legit.ng earlier reported that the claim that INEC's chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, regretted declaring Bola Tinubu winner of the 2023 presidential election has been fact-checked.

Tinubu defeated Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and his LP counterpart, Peter Obi, to emerge as the winner of the election.

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim about the INEC chairman and discovered it to be false.

Source: Legit.ng