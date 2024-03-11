Controversy has continued to trail the findings of Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi over alleged budget padding by the Senate

This development has triggered agitation for the immediate resignation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio

Similarly, the post-election report of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has also been condemned

FCT, Abuja - The United Nigerians in the Diaspora (UND) leadership announced plans for widespread street protests at Nigerian embassies in Washington DC, several other US cities, London, and various major cities in Europe and Asia.

They demand the immediate resignation of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The UND diaspora group insists that Yakubu should step down due to what they deem as the mishandling of the 2023 general elections, while Akpabio should relinquish his position following allegations of budget padding raised against him by some Senators.

In a statement issued from Abuja on Monday, March 11, signed by its worldwide president, Ambassador Yusuf Adeyinka, and worldwide general secretary, Comrade Johnson Acheme, the group seeks the cooperation of the International Community during the protest period.

Additionally, they urge democratic nations like the United Kingdom and the United States, among others, to prevent entry for INEC's National Chairman and his team, Senate President Akpabio, and key members of the Nigerian Judiciary involved in deciding matters related to the 2023 elections tribunal.

UND hails Senator Ningi

The diaspora organisation also praised Senator Ningi for his bravery in revealing budget manipulation within the National Assembly.

According to the statement made available to Legit.ng, the group said:

"As a body, we have carefully watched the antecedents and actions of the National Chairman vis-a-vis the current happenings and realities in Nigeria and wonder what the hell he is still waiting for to resign from that position.

"To put the records straight, the 2023 elections where the ineptly corrupt Commission claimed it spent a whooping N300 Billion Naira was not only the most expensive but also the most incredible in our recent history."

The statement highlights concerns about the Tinubu administration strategically placing Professor Mahmoud to manipulate future elections.

The group plans peaceful protests in major cities and embassies, demanding the resignation of INEC National Chairman Mahmoud Yakubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

INEC insists 2023 poll was free and fair

In another report, INEC released the 2023 general election report.

The report was released a year after the election was conducted, and it was primarily settled in court after a questionable process.

As contained in a statement issued by INEC, they insisted that the 2023 general election was free and fair.

