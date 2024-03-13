Two Nigerian senators have weighed in on the claims made by the suspended Senator Abdul Ningi

Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe said he got N266 million from the N500m ‘Largesse’ while Ali Ndume claimed he got more than N200 million

This came after Ningi was accused of criminal misinformation and breach of peace in the national assembly and was suspended for three months over allegations of padding in the 2024 budget

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - Senator representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe, has said contrary to the claim that some ranking senators received N500 million from the 2024 budget, he had only received N266 million.

Senators Ndume and Abaribe speaks on the N500m ‘largesse’. Photo credit: Sen. Muhammad Ali Ndume, Sen Abaribe Harcourt Enyinnaya

Source: Facebook

Abaribe said he got N266 million

A federal lawmaker representing Cross River North, Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe, had during plenary, on Tuesday, March 12, said that some senior senators had received N500 million each from the 2024 budget.

The revelation came on the heels of an ongoing controversy over an allegation of budget padding made by Senator Abdul Ningi in an interview with BBC Hausa.

Ningi had earlier accused the Senate of padding the 2024 budget, saying the National Assembly added an extra N3.7 trillion to the initial budget.

Reacting to the development, during a chat with ARISE TV, Senator Abaribe said Ningi knew it was a mistake claiming what he could not prove, because he was not a new member in the Senate, Daily Trust reported.

Abaribe added that despite him, himself, being a senior senator, he had not received the N500 million alleged by Jarigbe.

He said:

“Senator Ningi knew it was going to be a mistake. He knew. He’s a member of the Senate. He can’t say he didn’t know. He’s an old Senator. He has been in the Senate before. He knew that this wasn’t correct.

“I never got 500 million. I think Jarigbe tried to clarify his statement. He came back subsequently to say, ‘No, Ningi told me I was given’, because he didn’t get. He’s also a ranking Senator."

Ndume said he got over N200m

In a similar move, Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, on Wednesday, March 13, says as a principal officer in the 10th National Assembly, he got more than the N200m allocation his colleagues and floor members got for constituency projects in the 2024 Appropriation Act.

“My colleagues know that I go more than them (floor members),” the Senator from Borno South Senatorial District said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday.

Asked whether the claim by Agom-Jarigbe was true, Ndume said:

"It’s disparity now, we are not the same; all animals are equal but some are more equal than the other. That’s what the case is. They have agreed to that."

Bauchi Gov backs Ningi, faults Senate’s suspension

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed affirmed the state government's support for Senator Abdul Ningi following the Senate's three-month suspension of him.

Senator Ningi, representing Bauchi Central senatorial district, faced suspension for his statement questioning the whereabouts of N3.7 trillion in the 2024 budget.

Subsequently, Senator Ningi resigned as Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum.

Source: Legit.ng