Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Kemelayefa Mercy Ogege, the governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) in the 2023 election, has identified “culture and discrimination” as the main barriers to viable inclusion of women in politics.

Legit.ng reports that Ogege was one of the two women who contested in the Bayelsa poll, with the other being Oguara Nengimonyo of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

At the time of the election, Ogege was 37, making her the youngest among the 16 governorship candidates.

Recall that the election was won by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and incumbent, Douye Diri.

Diri won in six out of eight local government areas (LGAs) of the state. He polled a total of 175,196 votes to defeat 15 other candidates including his closest rival, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sylva came second, having won in two LGAs and polled a total of 110,108 votes.

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Udengs Eradiri, came a distant third with 905 votes.

Speaking to Legit.ng recently on the challenges of women’s leadership and political participation in Nigeria, Ogege said:

“The main barriers to a viable political inclusion of women are culture and discrimination. Most men see the woman as one who is to sit at home and take orders. Some cultures don't permit the woman to lead.

“With men controlling conventional roles in politics, it will take a woman much more to get prepared financially to participate in an election process.

The same applies to opportunities. Even with affirmative action, the majority of opportunities are first given to men and women are more of an afterthought.”

She added:

“Another major barrier is that women hardly support women.

"During my governorship campaign, I had challenges with women supporting me. A woman’s worst enemy is her fellow woman. They hate, envy and attack.”

