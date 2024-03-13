Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has been told to withdraw orderlies attached to senators and politicians in the country

The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, made this call on Wednesday, March 13, during an interview

According to Ndume, there is a scarcity of policemen in the country, and "orderlies of VIP should be withdrawn to protect the people"

FCT, Abuja - Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, has urged the federal government of Nigeria led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to withdraw orderlies attached to his colleagues in the National Assembly and those attached to politicians in the country.

Ndume made this call on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, March 13.

“I support that they should take away all their police (officer),” the Senator from Borno South Senatorial District said.

“One Senator will be going around with 10 policemen, seven, members of House of Reps, everybody. That is for those who are mobile. Some even give security to their wives, others give security to their children. I am against that,” Ndume added.

Why Tinubu, IGP should withdraw orderlies of VIP

The northern senator added that Nigeria, with about 300,000 policemen, does not have enough to police the country, hence, orderlies of Very Important Personalities should be withdrawn to protect the people.

He let’s have like 2 million police, 500K soldiers.

He urged President Tinubu to give security agencies a blank cheque, give them all they want in terms of funding and weapons to fight the menace of banditry, kidnapping and insurgency.

Ndume said the president should give a nod to the police to increase their manpower to two million men and the military to 500,000.

