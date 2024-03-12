Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has rubbished reports of his alleged plan to dump the opposition party.

The former vice president said the report was pure mischief and devoid of truth.

Atiku says the report of him planning to dump PDP is pure mischief Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Atiku stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @atiku, on Tuesday, March 12.

“I reaffirm my unwavering loyalty to the PDP while advocating the swift merger of opposition parties. The urgency of this consolidation cannot be overstated.”

He accused President Bola Tinubu of fabricating the story through The Nation newspaper.

“Tinubu's relentless pursuit of personal agendas at the expense of national governance is glaring. His myopic focus on 2027 betrays a disregard for the pressing needs of the populace.”

Source: Legit.ng