Video Emerges Showing Moment Senator Ningi Was Led Out Of The Senate Chamber After Suspension
Politics

Video Emerges Showing Moment Senator Ningi Was Led Out Of The Senate Chamber After Suspension

by  Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance issues in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - A video has emerged showing the moment Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) who was suspended over his budget padding allegation, was led out of the Senate.

Legit.ng reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain was sanctioned at the plenary session held on Tuesday, March 12.

Senator Abdul Ningi has been suspended by his colleagues. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956
The session was presided over by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who lamented that the integrity of the Senate has been damaged.

Watch below the video of how Senator Ningi was led out of the chamber after his suspension, courtesy Channels Television:

More to come...

