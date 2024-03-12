Global site navigation

BREAKING: Tinubu Meets Akpabio, Others After Ningi's Suspension, Details Emerge
Politics

BREAKING: Tinubu Meets Akpabio, Others After Ningi's Suspension, Details Emerge

by  Bada Yusuf

President Bola Tinubu is said to be meeting with the president of the senate, Godswill Akpabio, deputy senate president Barau Jibrin, and other lawmakers at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The closed-door meeting between the president and the leadership of the senate followed the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi of Bauchi Central and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker.

Tinubu meets Akpabio, others in a closed-door meeting after Ningi's suspension Photo Credit: Godswill Akpabio, Bola Ahmed Tinubu
According to The Punch, the suspended senator had accused the executive of implementing a budget not approved by the Senate on January 1, 2024.

Ningi is the senate committee chairman on population and northern senators' forum. He made the allegation in an interview on BBC Hausa, saying that President Tinubu-led federal government executed a budget particularly higher than what was passed by the national assembly

The embattled senator said the House had passed the N25tn budget after being debated, but the Tinubu-led federal government was currently implementing a budget of N28.7tn.

