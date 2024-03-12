Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance issues in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Senator Opeyemi Bamidele from Ekiti Central Senatorial District has described as a “civilian coup”, claims made by Senator Abdul Ningi that the 2024 budget passed by the Senate was padded.

A furious Bamidele, who is also the majority leader of the upper chamber, alleged that Ningi, who represents Bauchi Central Senatorial District, attempted to unseat Senate President Godswill Akpabio by allegedly inciting the Northern Senators’ Forum against the Akpabio, a southern senator, who took over from Ahmad Lawan.

Senator Abdul Ningi has been suspended by his colleagues. Photo credit: @MissPearls

Bamidele said:

What my big brother, distinguished Senator Abdul Ningi, whom I respect so well, planned to do or set out to do was tantamount to a civilian coup which has failed. And in doing this, he wanted to use the platform of the Northern Senators’ Forum.

God bless all those who have dissociated themselves from the Northern Senators’ Forum.

More to follow...

