Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye is back in the news over her admirable relationship with her father

A video made the rounds online showing the father and daughter having a bonding moment during a drive

The heartwarming display caught the attention of many netizens who gushed over the movie star and her dad

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has melted the hearts of her fans with the sweet relationship she has with her father.

Just recently, the movie star took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her bonding with her dad.

Fans react to Bimbo Ademoye's video with father. Photos: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

In the short clip, Bimbo was seen teasing her father as she called him her love. She also asked her dad why he always wakes her up daily to update her on the progress of her movie. His response to her question had her bursting into laughter.

See the video below:

Fans gush over Bimbo Ademoye and her dad

The heartwarming display between Bimbo Ademoye and her father impressed netizens. Some of them also mentioned the great resemblance between them. Read some of their comments below:

iam_omonike:

“She is the female version of her dad.”

Helen_paul608:

“Fathers and their daughters na their way.”

dammys_graphic:

“So much resemblance ❤.”

Lady_tesstess:

“It’s the way I’m smiling for me .”

Enioladiamond_:

“Daddy is fine oooI love their relationship❤️❤️❤️.”

Mercuryjummy:

“Why I dy shine teeth Laidis na.”

Lmls_clothing:

“Inlaw Egbon adugbo Father inlaw toh sure.”

Open_education1:

“Why am I laughing for Daddy.”

Akwaibomangel_klin:

“Awwwn, example of me and sugar daddy.”

Bimbo Ademoye opens up on relationship with her mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bimbo Ademoye shared the relationship she has with her mother.

In an old interview she granted with Mamedia Entertainment, she noted that she took after her mother in terms of stature but her complexion is from her father.

According to her, her mother was the first person who betrayed her as she left when she was two years old.

Source: Legit.ng