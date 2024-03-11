The Niger Delta delegates who are the main beneficiaries of the presidential amnesty programme have received a strong warning from President Tinubu and PAP's interim administrator, Gen. Ndiomu

Ndiomu at a recent meeting with the delegates in Benin-City, Edo state, said many beneficiaries of its scheme are more focused on frivolous petitions rather than academic pursuits

While the leadership of PAP has resolved to overhaul the Scholarship Scheme, prioritising admission for serious candidates (beneficiaries) into universities of their choice, the PAP third phase leaders, General Elaye Slaboh, seeks more empowerment for youths in the region

Benin-City, Edo state - The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), headed by Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd), has expressed serious concern over the poor performance of delegates under its Scholarship Scheme across various higher institutions of learning.

Tinubu and the PAP interim administrator have frowned at delegates taking the amnesty programme reforms for granted. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ndiomu

PAP says it's no longer business as usual

Gen. Ndiomu, PAP interim administrator, represented by Wilfred Musa, Head of Reintegration in the amnesty office, made this disclosure at an interactive meeting with stakeholders and PAP third Phase delegates over the weekend in Benin, Edo state.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, March 10, Ndiomu noted that the whole essence of the interactive meeting was to bring members of the Third Phase up to speed with the vision and mission of the current PAP leadership.

He stated that rather than engaging in serious reading culture, the delegates are engaged in frivolous petitions against the PAP leadership.

PAP warns 'unserious beneficiaries'

He called for an overhaul of questionable attitudes among delegates, stating that, “a good number of our delegates can not hold jobs because of their attitudes.”

Ndiomu frowned at the shoddy performance of some delegates in their recent examinations, where some of them were dropped.

He said that to raise the standards:

"PAP has resolved to prioritize admission for delegates into any university of their choice, but it will no longer be business as usual. The PAP cannot be involved in wasteful venture with poor standards. We will only support those who are willing to be trained within the Amnesty Programme."

This came after the third Phase delegates of the amnesty programme lauded the initiatives of the current PAP leadership, especially the Cooperative Scheme and the strategic coordination of the Scholarship Scheme.

At the interactive meeting with stakeholders in Benin, the delegates which comprises of the Niger Delta delegates who are the direct beneficiaries of the amnesty programme, noted that the communication style of Gen. Ndiomu (rtd) has arrested brewing tensions in the region.

The national president of the PAP third phase leaders, General Elaye Slaboh, who made these remarks at the meeting, expressed happiness with the current PAP administration.

He said:

"We are very happy with the IA. With the way and manner he is handling the Programme, if he continues like this, then the best is yet to come."

While urging the PAP leadership to capture more delegates in the cooperative and scholarship schemes, Gen. Slaboh charged the Third Phase delegates to give "solidarity support" to Ndiomu "to provoke him to do more" for them.

On his part, Gen. Ndiomu charged the Third Phase leaders to "take up the responsibility of projecting the workings of the Amnesty Programme in their leadership domains."

Reps beg Tinubu, seeks more funding for amnesty programme

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the recent economic realities in Nigeria have impacted heavily on the Presidential Amnesty Programme and activities.

Following the current development, members of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Affairs have appealed to the federal government for increased funding of the amnesty programme.

The lawmakers made this call when they met with the PAP’s Interim Administrator, Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) at the PAP’s headquarters in Abuja.

