President Bola Tinubu has been told to do the needful, to address the current situation in the country

Ibrahim Babangida gave the charge to Tinubu during a meeting with the president at his residence in Minna, Niger state capital on Monday

President Tinubu visited Niger state on Monday, to commission key projects built under the administration of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago

Niger state, Minna - On Monday, March 11, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited the former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), in Niger state, Minna, where they both discussed the state of the nation.

Tinubu met with IBB, Gen. Abdulsalam, in Minna after commissioning key projects by Niger state governor Bago on Monday, March 11.

Source: Twitter

Tinubu visited the former military leader at his residence in Minna, after the inauguration of the agric mechanisation revolution project executed by Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago in Minna, Niger state capital.

Recall that Tinubu visited Niger state on Monday for a one-day working visit to commission the remodelled terminal of the Minna Airport now, renamed Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, among other engagements.

Leadership reported that President Tinubu visited IBB and spent hours discussing the nation's pressing issues with Gen. Babangida, who was Nigeria’s military president between 1985 and 1993.

It was learnt that only Governor Bago of Niger state, was present at the closed-door meeting involving the duo.

What IBB told Tinubu

Former President Babangida, it was learnt “offered him (Tinubu) advice as a statesman and stressed the need to urgently work his talk.”

IBB also advised that all programmes of the government should be targeted at the common man and promised to make his door open anytime to all leaders but insisted on maintaining the unity of the country.

Tinubu visited Abdulsalam

Meanwhile, an X user confirmed that President Tinubu visited General Abdulsalam Abubakar in Minna after commissioning Governor Bago's project.

Sarki @Waspapping_pr tweeted:

"President Tinubu visited former presidents Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar Abubakar in Minna after commissioning the newly remodeled Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, launching the agro-processing zone and agricultural mechanization equipment; Governor Umaru Bago accompanied him."

Tinubu directs govs to implement wage award

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that President Tinubu had directed state governors to start paying the wage awards to workers pending the determination of the new minimum wage.

Tinubu said the wage award would reduce the hardships the economy would cause for the people.

He stated this while speaking in Minna at the flag-off of the agricultural mechanization revolution for food security and the commissioning of the remodelled domestic terminal of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, Niger state capital.

Tinubu implied that if the states had implemented the wage awards, it would provide much-needed relief without causing inflationary pressures.

