The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that he could not afford to fail like his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Afenifere urged Tinubu to go after those sponsoring terrorism as it would serve as a deterrent to criminals in the country.

The Publicity Secretary and Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo and Prince Justice Faloye disclosed this in a statement on Monday, March 11, Daily Trust reported.

“It is down to you Mr President if you would rather go the way of your predecessors, by looking the other way and letting innocent blood flow, be disgraced and set for an early exit or find the strength, the will and the courage to face the sponsors of terror, with the resolve to eradicating this Abiku scourge from ever again taking root anywhere in our land."

Tinubu urged to change method of governance

As reported by Vanguard, the Pan-Yoruba said President Tinubu should change his method of governance to achieve the desirable results.

The group said it would be disastrous and disappointing if Tinubu, like his predecessor, treated these “blood-squealing terrorists with kid gloves.

Afenifere said Nigerians want to see change, urging Tinubu’s administration to go after terrorists and their sponsors.

“Let the people begin to see a change Mr President — A challenge being tackled over the years with the same methods, cannot yield a different result from a certain failure. Change your method, Mr President.

“Go after the sponsors of terror. Restructure this country. Expedite the action towards the creation of State police. Return the country to a parliamentary system of government. Bring back Regionalism.

