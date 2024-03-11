The state government of Niger has announced that President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to visit on Monday

They have confirmed that all preparations have been finalised to facilitate a seamless visit for the President

Additionally, it has been decided that the Minna International Airport, previously named after Abubakar Iman, will now bear the name of President Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Minna, Niger - Umar Bago, the governor of Niger state, has decided to change the name of the Abubakar Imam international airport in Minna to honour President Bola Tinubu.

On Monday, March 11, Tinubu is scheduled to arrive in Minna, the state capital, to inaugurate an agro-processing zone and other developmental initiatives.

The Airport was initially named after a popular writer last year. Photo Credit: Ayekooto

Source: Twitter

Aminu Takuma, the commissioner overseeing industry, trade, and investment, relayed the news through his representative, Isah Adamu, the special adviser to the governor on governance and reform, during a press briefing at the government house in Minna.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

As reported by The Cable, Takuma stated that the state's appreciation for the president's support influenced the decision to rename the airport.

He mentioned that Tinubu will also participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new hajj terminal at the airport while he's in town.

In 2023, the federal government instructed the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to rename 15 federal airports after prominent Nigerians, including former president Muhammadu Buhari.

After being renamed in honour of Abubakar Imam, a renowned Nigerian writer and journalist, the Minna airport underwent another renaming less than a year later, now bearing the name of Tinubu instead.

Tinubu to commission multi-billion naira agric project in Niger state

Similarly, Channels TV reported that President Tinubu is scheduled to visit the state to inaugurate agricultural equipment valued at billions of naira acquired by the state government.

According to the State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Hon. Binta Mamman, all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth visit.

The commissioning will also include other projects, such as the refurbished terminal airport and the initiation of the Hajji terminal.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Bawa Bosso, emphasised the government's dedication to achieving food security by kickstarting agricultural mechanisation, providing 500 tractors and 200 power tillers out of targeted numbers.

However, the planters are yet to arrive and are currently stationed at Minna airport awaiting the Monday commissioning.

Additionally, the Special Adviser on Governance and Reform, Isah Adamu, stated that the President will oversee the symbolic commissioning of the agricultural equipment and laying the foundation for the Hajj terminal before returning to Abuja.

Niger govt gives crucial warning to Air Peace, British Airways, others

In a separate development, the military government in the Niger Republic has again reiterated its ban on flights from Nigeria.

The government said flights emanating from or going into Nigeria would not be allowed to land.

It added that military, operational, and special flights were strictly prohibited in the airspace unless granted permission.

Source: Legit.ng