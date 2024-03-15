Governor Siminalayi Fubara's commissioner for works, Dr George-Kelly Alabo, has resigned from his position to take up an appointment given to him by President Bola Tinubu.

In his letter of resignation, addressed to Governor Fubara through the office of the secretary to the state government, Alabo explained that he was resigning to take an appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

On Thursday, March 14, Tinubu appointed Alabo as the Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA).

Alabo was one of the commissioners who resigned their appointments under Fubara in the heat of the crisis between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

He was reinstated as works commissioner by the governor after initially resigning due to the political crisis in Rivers State was also the commissioner of Works under former Governor Wike.

Barely six months after getting to office, Governor Fubara set apart with his supposed political godfather and predecessor, Wike, a development which has resulted in political unrest in the state.

He was soon served an impeachment notice by the state house of assembly, a development which led to the burning down of some parts of the assembly complex.

President Tinubu later interview on the crisis and reported made some agreements with Fubara to return peace to the state while many of the lawmakers have left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

