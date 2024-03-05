A trending video has shown the moment fire caught a Lagos one-storey building on Monday evening, March 4.

The video of the incident was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by ChuksEricE, where the fire was seen burning on the upper floor of the building.

Fire breaks out at Laggos building Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, @ChuksEricE

Source: Twitter

As of the time of writing this report, emergency was yet to arrive at the scene while the inferno had continued to rage.

This is coming about a month after a similar incident happened at the popular Mandilas Building on Broad Street in the Lagos Island local government area of the state.

In the video's comment section, many Nigerians expressed sympathy for the fire incident. Belo are some of their reactions:

A user, Tlagrules1, said he was tired of reading bad news about Nigeria on social media. He said:

"I need to get off the internet for a while, every day it's always bad news, not a single break."

Moses lamented that the current economy did not support house burning. He said:

"For this kind economy, house dey burn."

Another user with the handle, Good_citizins tweeted:

"A situation like this will tell how bad our country is. Too many things kpai Nigerians. No emergency response team."

Okere Onyinyechi expressed shock about the incident. She wrote:

"Oh my God"

Marcel Eze suspected the fire could have broken out from the gas. He suggested:

"Make dem make kerosene cheap abeg."

