Enugu, Enugu - The leader of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Reverent Father Ejike Mbaka, had visited the zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to sympathise with the anti-graft agency over the recent fire incident at the command's building.

PM News reported that ACE I Aliyu Nuhu Naibi, the EFCC commander of the command, received the cleric and took him on a brief tour of the affected facility.

Why Father Mbaka visited the EFCC in Enugu

During the tour, the religious leader expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost when the incident happened.

He said:

“I feel your pain but glory be to God that no lives were lost.”

In his response, Naibi thanked the Mbaka for the visit, noting that the fire did not affect the command files and other working tools. The EFCC chief also noted that the commission digitalized its operation a while ago.

Naiba said:

“All our detainees are safe, our files recovered, most computer systems restored and other critical components in good shape.”

Father Mbaka then assured the commission that the hand of God will not stop protecting the members of staff of the anti-graft agency.

The cleric has been one of the leading religious leaders that comment on national issues and advocate for one Nigeria in many of its sermons. Mbaka is a respected cleric with large followers both online and offline in Nigeria.

