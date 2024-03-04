Dr Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, has vowed to take necessary measures to maintain the rise in daily crude oil production to enhance the country's income.

As a prominent figure in the Ijaw community and a recipient of the "Internal Security Meritorious Award" from the National Union of Journalists, he made this commitment during an event held in Oporoza, the administrative centre of Gbaramatu kingdom in Delta State's Warri Southwest Local Government Area.

Tompolo was recognised for clamping down on oil theft in the south-south region. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Tompolo recognised the crucial contribution of the media in advancing peace and bolstering democracy during his conversation with journalists.

He said:

“The only place I have to call my country is Nigeria, so I will do everything within my power to see that crude oil production increases.

“The critical role of the media in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised. Nothing reasonable can be achieved without the media, so, I want to appeal that they should be appreciated.”

NUJ hails Tompolo

Isiguzor, representing the union, presented an award to Tompolo for his significant contributions to security and combating economic sabotage.

The national executive decided after careful deliberation.

Tompolo has been instrumental in safeguarding Nigeria's oil and gas facilities in the Niger Delta, aiding economic recovery.

Isiguzor called on the media, security agencies, and all Nigerians to support Tompolo in his efforts to eliminate oil theft.

The NUJ boss said:

"Somebody has risen to the occasion and gathered an array of young men who have taken it upon themselves to help this country continue to survive as a peaceful nation, united and continue to fend for its people.

"And that is the man that has, to a very large extent, substantially, helped us address the issue of crude oil theft."

Source: Legit.ng