Video: Nigerians React as VP Kashim Shettima, Ministers, Senators, Others Visit Buhari in Daura
- Vice President Kashim Shettima led a delegation to visit former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina state
- Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad posted a video of the visit on social media on Saturday, March 2
- The visit sparked reactions from Nigerians, with some expressing scepticism about its purpose and criticising the political leaders
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering Presidential Administrations
Daura, Katsina state - Vice President Kashim Shettima has paid a visit to Nigeria's immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.
Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad shared a video of the visit on his X page on Saturday, March 2.
Ahmad said the vice president led a "powerful team of ministers, senators, and top officials" to visit the former president.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
"Vice President, Sen. @KashimSM, with his powerful team of ministers, senators, and top officials, visited former President @MBuhari this afternoon at his residence in Daura, Katsina State," he posted on X.
Nigerians react as Shettima visits Buhari
Though Ahmad did not share details of the meeting, the video he posted on X has drawn reactions from Nigerians.
Ibrahim, @abbanarfat10, said:
"I really don't understand why they keep going to his house no wonder our economic system is fluctuating like glo network ..."
jof, @jofamilugba, said:
"They visited the same man they said made a mess of the economy. Maybe they have gone to him to learn how to further make a mess of the economy."
ΛBΛYӨЦЯMΣ, @ShaSqueal_Onil, said:
"His legacy shows in the state of the nation's economy these days!"
Adeleye jeremiah, @Jerrycaffe, directed his reaction at Ahmad:
"What is powerful about the team? They are not performing."
Olu, @MrOlubabs's, focus is on the former president's furniture. He tweeted:
"Baba don change chair. Thank God."
Buhari’s administration hindered Nigeria’s progress - Fayose
Meanwhile, former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose has criticised former President Buhari, stating that he did not bring blessings to Nigeria.
Fayose expressed his views during an interview on Channels Television, saying Buhari's administration set Nigeria back by 50 years.
He pointed out the significant economic challenges facing Nigerians, including soaring prices of essential goods, which have led to protests in various parts of the country.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng