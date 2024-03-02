Vice President Kashim Shettima led a delegation to visit former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina state

Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad posted a video of the visit on social media on Saturday, March 2

The visit sparked reactions from Nigerians, with some expressing scepticism about its purpose and criticising the political leaders

VP Kashim Shettima led a delegation to visit former President Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina state. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Ahmad said the vice president led a "powerful team of ministers, senators, and top officials" to visit the former president.

"Vice President, Sen. @KashimSM, with his powerful team of ministers, senators, and top officials, visited former President @MBuhari this afternoon at his residence in Daura, Katsina State," he posted on X.

Nigerians react as Shettima visits Buhari

Though Ahmad did not share details of the meeting, the video he posted on X has drawn reactions from Nigerians.

Ibrahim, @abbanarfat10, said:

"I really don't understand why they keep going to his house no wonder our economic system is fluctuating like glo network ..."

jof, @jofamilugba, said:

"They visited the same man they said made a mess of the economy. Maybe they have gone to him to learn how to further make a mess of the economy."

ΛBΛYӨЦЯMΣ, @ShaSqueal_Onil, said:

"His legacy shows in the state of the nation's economy these days!"

Adeleye jeremiah, @Jerrycaffe, directed his reaction at Ahmad:

"What is powerful about the team? They are not performing."

Olu, @MrOlubabs's, focus is on the former president's furniture. He tweeted:

"Baba don change chair. Thank God."

Buhari’s administration hindered Nigeria’s progress - Fayose

Meanwhile, former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose has criticised former President Buhari, stating that he did not bring blessings to Nigeria.

Fayose expressed his views during an interview on Channels Television, saying Buhari's administration set Nigeria back by 50 years.

He pointed out the significant economic challenges facing Nigerians, including soaring prices of essential goods, which have led to protests in various parts of the country.

