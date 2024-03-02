Adedeji Taofeekat Adebimpe, a corps member at NYSC Ogun state orientation camp, Sagamu, found a missing iPhone 13 Pro Max and handed it over to camp management

This earned her praise from the NYSC management, including the state coordinator Mrs. Olayinka Nasamu

Nigerians on social media lauded her honesty, with some suggesting she deserves recognition and possible employment for her exemplary behaviour

Sagamu, Ogun state - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has applauded a corps member, Adedeji Taofeekat Adebimpe, who found a missing iPhone 13 Pro Max and handed it over to the camp management for delivery to the owner.

The NYSC disclosed this via an X post on Friday, March 1.

Legit.ng gathers that Ms Adedeji is currently having her orientation at NYSC Ogun state orientation camp, Sagamu.

Reacting to the development, the NYSC Ogun state coordinator, Mrs Olayinka Nasamu, commended the corps member for being honest.

She enjoined other corps members to emulate her by always exhibiting good integrity and being their brother's keeper.

A check on Jumia, one of the e-commerce platforms in Nigeria, indicates that the price of an iPhone 13 Pro Max ranges from N1.3 million to N1.7 million.

Nigerians react

Malik Jr , @TheBalaagy, said:

"Well done, Adedeji Taofeekat Adebimpe, for your exemplary behaviour. Your actions have not gone unnoticed, and you have made the NYSC proud. May Nigeria keep producing such beneficiary students just like you."

#ibn ma'aruf, @ibnmaaruf2, said:

"Good , we need such kind more in Nigeria."

Commonsense enterprise, @9nationals, said:

"Very very commendable pretty lady, good act, great nation. A woman for president."

Omo Alhaji Kale , @AbdulWasihGK, said:

"Nice PPA (Place of Primary Assignment" awaiting her, her honesty should be appreciated."

ASSURE Educational Services, @officialassure, said:

"Kindly send her name to Abuja to be included in Presidential Honour List....and probably automatic employment by FG after service.... Since you've decided to promote her on social media..."

