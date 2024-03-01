Sheikh Ibrahim Daurawa, the commander general of the Kano state Hisbah board, has unexpectedly resigned from his position

The surprising decision was announced by the popular Kano cleric via his social media page on Friday morning, March 1

Legit.ng reports that the Hisbah boss expressed frustration at the challenges faced in fulfilling his responsibility of promoting decency in the society

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kano, Kano state - Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, the commander general (CG) of Kano’s Hisbah board, has announced his resignation from the role.

Sheikh Daurawa accused Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano of not cooperating with him in his efforts to promote morality in the state.

Sheikh Daurawa has stepped down as Hisbah leader. Photo credits: @The_Mayana, @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust on Friday morning, March 1, Daurawa stated that he was disappointed by the governor’s comments despite his efforts to promote societal morality during his tenure at Hisbah.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Leadership newspaper also noted Daurawa's resignation.

In a video shared on his social media page, Daurawa said:

“Currently, I’m in Kaduna state, meeting with lawmakers led by the Speaker to discuss implementing a mandatory pre-marital health check in Kano, similar to other Nigerian states.

“However, I’ve encountered discouraging comments from Kano, despite my efforts at Hisbah to promote societal morality.

“I’ve actively engaged with Kannywood and TikTok celebrities, offering guidance and even providing financial assistance to some TikTokers. I even extended advice to Murja too.

“Unfortunately, those who disregarded our guidance faced consequences.

“But I am saying sorry to the governor for being angry, I sorry to say I have resigned from the position he gave me in Hisbah. I wish him best in his leadership.”

Watch the video of Sheikh Daurawa announcing his resignation below:

Read more about Kano:

Hisbah plans marriage for controversial TikToker Murja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano Hisbah planned to facilitate marriages for Kano TikTokers and also provide support for their business endeavours.

Hisbah invited controversial TikToker, Murja Ibrahim Kunya, and others to the command’s headquarters for potential rehabilitation.

Source: Legit.ng