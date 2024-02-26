President Bola Tinubu has been absolved of the economic mess Nigeria has been plunged into

Former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose said ex-President Muhammadu Buhari is to be blamed for Nigeria's economic woes

He warned President Tinubu to stop praising his predecessor as it would send a wrong message of confusion to Nigerians

Former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose criticized former President Muhammadu Buhari, stating that Buhari has not brought blessings to Nigeria.

Fayose expressed his views during an interview on Channels Television, highlighting that Buhari's administration has set Nigeria back by 50 years.

The ex-governor accused Buhari of plunging Nigeria into stagnation. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Ayodele Fayose/Muhammadu Buhari

He pointed out the significant economic challenges facing Nigerians, including soaring prices of essential goods, which have led to protests in various parts of the country.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced plans for a nationwide protest on February 27 and 28 to address the country's economic challenges.

Fayose assessment of Tinubu's govt

In response, former Ekiti governor Fayose criticised the current administration, stating that Tinubu inherited a struggling economy and suggesting that it would be challenging for the president to enact significant change quickly.

He said:

“Look at the eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari, what will be left of a country like Nigeria as of today?” he asked.

“Even if Tinubu means well, where do you place the debt? Even if Tinubu wants to do the magic, how will he fix the country? There were loans taken in Buhari’s administration, some with 20 to 50 years moratorium.

“Unborn children will face the kind of situation the last administration has plunged this country into."

Fayose slams Buhari

Fayose accused the Buhari-led government of damaging the nation's economy and criticised the administration's borrowing practices, likening it to burdening future generations with debt.

He urged Tinubu to refrain from applauding Buhari to prevent confusion among Nigerians regarding the economic difficulties attributed to the former president's tenure.

Fayose said:

“The only thing I want to say to President Tinubu is that, without fear or favour, he should stop praising former President Buhari.

“That will cause confusion in the minds of Nigerians. Yes, he is a member of our party and a leader.

“Buhari is not a blessing to Nigerians, with all due respect. President Buhari is not a blessing to Nigeria, he drew us back to 50 years of our history.”

Sunday Igboho blames Buhari for Nigeria's economic woes

Similarly, Yoruba nationa= advocate Sunday Adeyemo, commonly known as Sunday Igboho, absolved President Tinubu of blame, instead implicating his predecessor, Buhari, for the country's economic woes.

Speaking at the Igboho town monarch's palace in Oyo state, Adeyemo claimed that Buhari left behind a Nigeria in turmoil for Tinubu.

Additionally, he accused Buhari of orchestrating a violent raid on his home and attempting to assassinate him as retaliation for his activism against Fulani herders' violence in the Southwest.

Source: Legit.ng