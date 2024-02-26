A Kano-based lawyer, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, has revealed how Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso can build a strong movement like that of former President Muhammadu Buhari

Umar said Kwankwaso is a revered politician but it's hard to see his reach going beyond Kano state at the moment

He said Kwankwaso will need to be presented by any of APC/PDP or a mega party to enjoy the kind of massive support/influence Buhari had in 20215

Kano state - Lawyer and professional negotiator and mediator, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, said the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is a respected political figure in the north.

Umar, however, said Kwankwaso is not yet in the class of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he said Kwankwaso's political influence is stronger, especially in Kano state where he was a two-term governor.

“Kwankwaso is a revered political figure but it's hard to see his reach creeping past Kano unless of course he is presented by any of the two parties or a mega party. Buhari had some sweet 1984/1985 stories going for him. Kwankwaso isn't that lucky.”

Speaking on how Kwankwaso can build a Buhari-like movement in the north, the prominent lawyer said the NNPP presidential candidate will need to reach out to disgruntled politicians in the two big political parties (APC, PDP) in other northern states.

He said building ties with them will help him to build a popular movement in other states just as he presently needs in Kano state.

“He would need to keep his eyes open in those states. Know which politicians are disgruntled and which want to sever ties with their current parties. Gradually he might end up building a popular movement.”

The Kano-based lawyer also spoke about the performance of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, stating that he has done well within the few months he assumed office.

“He has performed creditably well, to be honest. He means business and that is a thing of joy considering that he was the choice of his people.”

