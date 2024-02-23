Peter Obi has dismissed speculations that he was planning to dump the Labour Party (LP) amid an internal crisis

The Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) said the report is fake and it's the handiwork of mischief makers

Obi’s Media Aide, Michael Jude Nwolisa stated that Obi's commitment to the Labour Party is unshakable

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, has addressed speculation that he plans to dump the party amid an internal crisis rocking the opposition party.

According to Vanguard, Obi dismissed the speculation, describing it as the handiwork of mischief makers.

The media aide of Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) Michael Jude Nwolisa, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Friday, February 23.

“Dismiss trending fake and fallacious news story suggesting that he was parting ways with the Labour Party.

“This is not true and it did not originate from Obi or the Obidient Movement but from mischief makers bent on sowing the seed of discord in the party.”

Nwolisa said those bent on creating a crisis in the Labour Party are enemies of democracy.

As reported by Newthe Telegraph, he claimed that those behind the crisis were trying to destroy and disorganize the party just to get at Obi.

He added that the former Anambra state governor is still a bonafide member of the Labour Party and has no intention of parting company with the party.“

"Peter Obi therefore would like to assure Nigerians, particularly the Obidient family that his way with Labour is unshaken and intact and that the struggle to rescue Nigeria from the criminal gangs holding it down will not stop until it’s achieved through the will of the Nigerian people.”

Labour Party denies plan to suspend Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the 36 state chairmen of the LP including the FCT, debunked speculations that they were planning to suspend Peter Obi. According to the chairmen, detractors are behind the rumours.

As noted on the LP's website on Tuesday, February 20, Ceekay Igara, chairman, council of state chairmen of the party, said it "has not at any time contemplated the suspension" of either Obi of Julius Abure, the embattled national chairman of the LP.

