Ngeria's electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), released the 2023 general election report

The report was released a year after the conduct of the election, which was mostly settled in court after a questionable process

As contained in a statement issued by INEC, they insisted that the 2023 general election was free and fair

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The 2023 general elections report has been made public by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sam Olumekun, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, announced this in a statement issued on Friday.

The electoral body maintained that the 2023 polls were free and fair. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

The report's release comes nearly a year following the conclusion of the 2023 general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Several Nigerians were dissatisfied with the delay in uploading the presidential election results to the INEC result viewing portal.

Nevertheless, Olumekun clarified that the election report underwent review and was endorsed for publication during Thursday's commission's weekly meeting.

He emphasised that this publishing process aligns with the commission's longstanding practice across the past four electoral cycles, demonstrating its dedication to transparency.

According to Punch, Olumekun said:

“The comprehensive 526-page document, structured into 13 chapters and enhanced with 60 tables, 14 boxes, and 10 graphs, offered an in-depth analysis of the election’s key processes, achievements, and challenges, along with valuable lessons learned.”

INEC maintains stance that 2023 polls were free and fair

Meanwhile, the commission has maintained that the 2023 poll was free and fair, noting that it reflected the wishes of Nigerians.

The commission stated that upon reviewing the poll, no single party emerged as dominant, and the distribution of results among different parties was more balanced compared to past elections in the country.

However, the commission acknowledged several challenges during the polls, including the currency swap conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria, attacks on INEC facilities, and some minor technical issues.

2023 general election: Peter Obi berates INEC's report

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has berated the 2023 general election report released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Labour Party presidential candidate said the release of INEC's report depicted "medicine after death."

Obi also urged elections to be conducted directly at polling stations to avoid confusion and potential tampering.

Source: Legit.ng