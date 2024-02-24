Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has reacted to Nigeria's men's basketball team's inability to participate in the Afrobasket qualifiers

A statement from the basketball federation confirmed this development, citing a lack of funds from the federal government

Obi described it as an unfortunate situation, urging the Ministry of Sports to intervene with immediate action

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, has reacted to reports that Nigeria’s men's basketball team, D’Tigers, has withdrawn from the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket qualifiers, which begins on Friday, 23, in Tunisia.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation announced that the men's basketball team had to withdraw from the qualifiers because the Ministry of Sports couldn't provide the necessary funds.

Confirming on Wednesday, the federation stated that the team's withdrawal from the AfroBasket qualifiers was due to a financial shortfall.

The statement reads partly:

“The board of NBBF appeals to the ever-growing fans and lovers of the game in Nigeria and diaspora to understand the dire situation it found itself in view of the economic challenges faced by the country, even as it promised to redouble its efforts and commitments to the continued growth of the game in Nigeria.”

Peter Obi's reaction

Reacting to this development, Peter Obi urged the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry Of Youth And Sports Development, and other relevant agencies to expedite actions and urgently resolve this issue to enable our national basketball team, D’Tigers.

He described the situation as unfortunate because of the country’s current situation.

Obi, who reacted via X, wrote:

“Sports has become one of the productive sectors of economic development and growth of nations.

“It, therefore, remains an integral part of moving the nation from consumption to production.

“Instead of sponsoring political thugs who contribute to the breakdown of law and order in society, such funds should be channelled toward helping our youths discover and nourish their sporting skills.”

Egypt and Tunisia have been selected to host the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket qualifiers’ first leg from February 23 to 25.

Tunisia will welcome teams from Groups B and E, while Egypt will host Group D matches.

D’Tigers, who faced disappointment in the Paris Olympics and the World Cup, find themselves in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Uganda, and Libya, the latter causing an upset by defeating Morocco in Game 2 of the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket Zone 1 Pre-Qualifiers in Monastir, Tunisia.

Shehu Sani Reacts

Similarly, Shehu Sani responded to the recent statement from the Nigerian Men's National Basketball Team, D'Tigers.

The ex-senator expressed astonishment at D'Tigers' decision not to participate in the Afrobasket qualifiers in Tunisia this weekend.

D'Tigers cited the Nigerian government's lack of financial backing and support for their inability to book flight tickets for team members.

