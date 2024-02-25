The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has declared Pastor Azehme Azena as its governorship candidate in Edo state

Azehme clinched the NNPP governorship ticket after defeating three other aspirants at the party's primary

The Senior Pastor at the Omega Fire Ministry was formerly a governorship aspirant in the Labour Party (LP)

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Benin City, Edo state - A Senior Pastor at the Omega Fire Ministry, Pastor Azehme Azena has clinched the governorship ticket of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Edo state.

Chairman, of the Electoral Committee of the party, Senator Suleiman Abdulrahman declared Azena as the winner of the primary election held at Ugbor, GRA, Benin City, Edo state on Saturday, February 24, Vanguard reported.

Pastor Azena defeated 3 others to clich NNPP guber ticket in Edo Photo credit: Isemhenbita Moses

Azehme polled 211 votes out of 351 to defeat three other aspirants - Peter Okigwaele scored 100 votes, Rev Sabastine Iyare scored 25 votes and Balogun Alime scored 17 votes.

According to Leadership, was born on December 25, 1979, in Okpella town, Etsako East local government area of Edo state.

Legit.ng recalls that Azehme resigned from the Labour Party because he was he and his supporters were allegedly maltreated by Michael Onaivi, the Akoko-Edo local government chairman of the party, during their visit to the area.

During his acceptance speech, the clergyman-turned-politician thanked NNPP for giving him the ticket to fly the party's flag.

The formerly a governorship aspirant in the Labour Party (LP) said:

“I want to unite the party, I want to bring in other aspirants, no loser, no winner to me because we have lions and tigers to compete with, I want to see how unity can be restored. The reason is that during the process some people may have felt aggrieved, so my first assignment is to see how unity can be brought back to the party, then we can now see how we are to confront the opponent for the guber elections.”

Edo poll: Meet APC, PDP, LP candidates

Legit.ng earlier reported that the three major political parties, APC, PDP and the Labour Party (LP) have conducted their primary elections and presented their flag bearers for the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state.

According to INEC, the governorship election in Edo state to replace Governor Godwin Obaseki will hold on the 12th of October 2024. Obaseki’s second tenure as governor of the south-south state will end on November 11, 2024.

