General Yakubu Gowon has asked Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu time to resolve the economic challenges confronting the country

Addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting with Tinubu, Gowon said the government is trying its best to make Nigeria better

Legit.ng reports that Gowon stated that no leader would escape criticism, but only those at the helm of affairs know the real situation of things

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics.

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, has emphasised the need for patience in assessing the outcomes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's policies to ease the hardship in the country.

Speaking to state house correspondents after meeting with the president in Aso Rock on Wednesday, February 21, Gowon said Tinubu is trying his best.

Gowon (right) met with President Tinubu on Wednesday, February 21. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

Drawing parallels to his leadership during the Nigerian civil war, Gowon acknowledged the inevitability of government criticisms but stressed the paramount importance of delivering tangible results, Arise News noted.

Channels Television quoted Gowon as saying:

“I think the government is trying their best on the various problems of the country but with Nigerians, don’t you worry, you can get criticised. People out there know better than what you know.

“I think Nigerians have to give the president time to get things really done. It is too early to sort of say the absolute result will be achieved now, so that is my opinion."

Legit.ng reports that it is the first private meeting between both leaders since Tinubu assumed office in May 2023. They met at a book launch in honour of former president Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja in January.

Coups: Gowon denies turning down ECOWAS

Furthermore, Gowon stated that the meeting with Tinubu also centred on the issue of the challenges facing the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), adding that it must be settled amicably.

He debunked claims on social media that he refused to attend an event organised by ECOWAS, adding that this was probably due to miscommunication.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng