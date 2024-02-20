The 36 state chairmen of the Labour Party (LP) have denied any plan to suspend the party’s presidential hopeful, Peter Obi

The chairmen stated that those spreading rumours of plans to suspend Obi are distractors

Legit.ng reports that Ceekay Igara, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, also passed a vote of confidence on the Julius Abure-led national working committee

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The 36 state chairmen of the Labour Party (LP) including the FCT, have debunked speculations that they were planning to suspend Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election.

According to the chairmen, detractors are behind the rumours.

Labour Party has been experiencing a crisis since 2023. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

As noted on the LP's website on Tuesday, February 20, Ceekay Igara, chairman, council of state chairmen of the party, said it "has not at any time contemplated the suspension" of either Obi of Julius Abure, the embattled national chairman of the LP.

Nigerian Tribune also reported on the LP's stance.

Igara's statement partly reads:

"The party has not at any time contemplated a suspension of our leader. He remains our leader and will continue to lead the party in our avowed determination to pull this nation out from the stifling under this present government.

“We are also using this opportunity to beg our media friends to cease ongoing media trial against our party and its leaders.

"What you are witnessing now is orchestrated and will fizzle out very soon."

