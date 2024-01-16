The book titled ‘Working with Buhari’ in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari is been launched in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, former Head of State, General Yakubu and other dignitaries are present at the event

The book is written by the former Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina

FCT, Abuja - The book launch in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari is attracting the high and mighty in Nigeria’s political circle.

President Bola Tinubu, who is the special guest of honour, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and other dignitaries are gathered in Abuja for the launching of the book titled ‘Working with Buhari’

According to Channels TV, the book is written by the former Special Adviser to Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina,

The former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, among several others, are also present at the book launch.

The event is a rare occasion where Tinubu and Buhari get to appear together publicly since the handover on Monday, May 29.

Tinubu, Buhari to Meet in Abuja For First Time Since May 29

Buhari is expected to visit Abuja on Tuesday, January 16, the first of its kind since he handed over power on May 29 to his successor, Bola Tinubu.

The ex-president will be visiting Nigeria's capital to grace the launching of the book written in his honour.

The development was disclosed in a tweet by Bashir Ahmad, the former presidential aide, on Monday, January 15.

Tinubu, Obasanjo meet in Imo first time since 2023 elections

Tinubu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo met at the swearing-in of Governor Hope Uzodimma for his second term in Owerri, Imo state on Monday, January 15.

The two leaders are meeting for the first time after the 2023 general election.

The last time both leaders met was when Tinubu visited Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on 17 August 2022 during the presidential campaign.

