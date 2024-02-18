The Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has been crowned as the political icon for the year 2023 by The Sun newspapers

Obi took to his social media page and said it was not his way to accept awards while Nigerians face tough times, but The Sun Awards was unique

Some of his supporters, known as the Obidients, have taken to the comment section of the post to congratulate their favourite politician

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential flagbearer in the 2023 general election, has described the award of the "political icon of the year 2023" bestowed upon him by The Sun Newspapers on Saturday, February 17, as the best of its kind he had received recently.

The former governor of Anambra state said it was not his practice to receive awards in the face of challenges facing the poor masses in the country, but the one presented to him was unique.

On Saturday, Obi took to his X page to express his gratitude to the media outlet and dedicated the award to "impoverished Nigerians facing uncertainty about their next meal."

Peter Obi's tweet reads in part:

"I was honoured to be named the Political Icon of the Year 2023 by The Sun Awards. While I'm usually hesitant to accept awards in the face of our nation's challenges, this recognition is unique because it aims to celebrate those making significant contributions in various ways to get the Nigeria of our dreams."

How Obi's supporters react to Sun Awards

However, some of his supporters have taken to the comment section to celebrate with the Labour Party chieftain. Some of their reactions are listed below"

Omega commented:

"I see Nothing but joy."

Uche congratulated Obi. He tweeted:

"Congratulations sir, you made the difference!"

Elle congratulated Peter Obi and the Obidient Movement. She wrote:

"Congratulations to you, the people's President. Congratulations to us Obidients."

Kenon said the Labour Party flagbearer was the people's choice in the 2023 election. He posted:

"Congratulations Dear Peter Obi. You deserve more than you got. You are all we ever wanted as the President of Nigeria.

"With you, Nigeria will be better."

Mallam Jabir sent his congratulatory message. He tweeted:

"Congratulations, my leader."

Obi visits the family of the late Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi of the Labour Party has visited the family of the late Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, whom kidnappers killed over the failure of her father to pay the ransom on time.

Recall that Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar was kidnapped along with her four sisters and her father, but her father was released to raise N50 million for the girls' ransom before the police rescued them.

But Obi, in his condolence visit to the family on Tuesday, described the incident as heartbroken and called on Nigerians to build a united front to fight insecurity in the country.

