Human rights defender, Hajia Aisha Yesufu, has reacted to the issue of LP's monies being misappropriated

Yesufu said she can categorically declare that there is 'no human being dead or alive, born of a woman or man that will say they gave a single dime to her for the 2023 general elections'

Legit.ng reports that Yesufu said she refused to collect some money during the electioneering for the 2023 election

FCT, Abuja - Aisha Yesufu, a prominent campaigner of Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, has said she knows nothing about the alleged financial misappropriation that has created a fresh crisis in the opposition party.

Yesufu spoke at a press conference alongside Obi on Thursday afternoon, February 15.

The 50-year-old stated that she has heard rumours claiming she was involved in the alleged scandal, hence she has to clear her name and challenge the rumour mongers.

Flanked by the LP presidential hopeful, Yesufu said:

"Every donation we collected under Obi/Datti Baba-Ahmed campaign were paid directly into the campaign account. And I can categorically state here, no living or dead (person), who gave Aisha Yesufu a single kobo. Not at all.

"Even His Excellency (referring to Obi) that we were doing anything for would not give us anything to collect. He had to pay into his account.

"So, for us, we were very strict, we were sceptical, we put ourselves on the line and ensured that every dime that was collected was paid into it (the campaign account)."

LP speaks on N3.5 billion scandal

Legit.ng earlier reported that the LP refuted claims of possessing N3.5 billion and asserted that Julius Abure, its national chairman, did not misappropriate funds belonging to the party.

Obiora Ifoh, the national publicity secretary of the LP, stated this in a statement issued recently.

The LP posited that the national treasurer who indicted Abure was "certainly under some external influences".

